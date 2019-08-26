Image caption The Mansfield Brewery Company was once a major employer in the town

Beer is once again going to be made at a brewery that operated for nearly 150 years.

The Mansfield Brewery Company started making beers in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, in 1855.

But almost 20 years ago it was taken over and closed, with beer production moving to Wolverhampton.

Now the micro Prior's Well Brewery has moved to the Victorian building and plans to start making beer again in the next few weeks.

Phil Scotney, the company's managing director, said: "Anyone in Mansfield over the age of 30 will be able to remember the brewing smell.

"Now we've brought brewing back to Mansfield, which is quite exciting."

Image caption Phil Scotney remembers going swimming as a child and smelling the brewery in action

The brewery was once a major employer in the town.

But it was taken over by Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries in 2000 and the Mansfield site was closed a year later.

The site fell into a state of dereliction and a large part of it was demolished, but the building which will be a bar for the Prior's Well Brewery was preserved.

Image caption The brewery hopes to make about 3,000 litres of beer a week

The brewing will take place in view of the customers.

Image caption Drinkers will be able to watch beer being brewed

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.