Image copyright Alice Bowerman Image caption Terri-Ann Metcalfe and Alice Bowerman said they were "shocked" by how they were treated

A lesbian couple claim they were abused by takeaway staff for kissing in a restaurant.

Alice Bowerman said she was "shocked and angry" after staff at Marmaris in Nottingham jeered at them and told them they "do not want to see that".

Nottinghamshire Police said a "hate incident" during the early hours of Monday had been reported to them and officers were investigating.

The manager of the restaurant has declined to comment.

'Shocked'

Ms Bowerman, 31, and her 34-year-old partner Terri-Ann Metcalfe, from the city, were in the takeaway at about 03:30 BST after a night out at a nearby bar.

Image caption Marmaris declined to comment

While waiting for their food to arrive they kissed on the lips, at which point they said they heard jeers from staff members directed at them.

Miss Metcalfe said: "I was shocked. I asked if they would react like that to a man and a woman kissing and they said, 'No, because that's normal'.

"It was nothing outrageous, just a normal kiss - like any couple would do on a night out.

"I've been in same-sex relationships since I was about 19 and I've never experienced anything like this before."

Ms Bowerman, who has been with Miss Metcalfe for two years, said none of the other customers intervened, adding the experience was "humiliating".

Image copyright Alice Bowerman Image caption Both women said they had "never experienced anything like it"

She added: "I've always felt safe in Nottingham but this has disgusted me.

"You get lots of people asking why we need Pride nowadays but these kind of things reiterate why it's so important.

"I want them to know that no, they can't say these things, and we will do something about it."

Nottinghamshire Police said: "A hate incident has been reported and officers are continuing to investigate.

"We'd like to thank the victim for reporting and we will be providing the appropriate support to them."

