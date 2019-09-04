Wilko workers to strike over 'brutal' weekend rota

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The union said the move would "cripple" Wilko deliveries

Some 1,800 Wilko workers have agreed to walk out in protest over a "brutal" new weekend rota system.

GMB Union said members will go on strike at the chain's two distribution centres at Worksop, Nottinghamshire, and Magor, Monmouthshire.

Nicola Savage, from the union, said some workers were now working every weekend when previously it had been about one in three.

Wilko said the new requirements were "within existing contracts".

There is no set date for the strike, which will see 600 walk out at the Magor site along with 1,200 in Worksop. The union said the move would "cripple" deliveries.

Ms Savage said: "Wilko prides itself on being a family run company but they're imposing contracts that will force staff to work on the weekends, splitting up family time, without the agreement of their employees.

"It's clear now that those values don't extend outside the Wilkinson family (who own the company).

"The numbers show how strongly people feel about this."

A spokesman for Wilko said they "share [members'] frustrations" and the firm is trying to reduce the number of weekends staff will work by recruiting more workers.

But he added: "The reality is that our customers expect to shop with us seven days a week and we must respond to meet our customers' needs.

"There are robust plans in place to ensure customers can continue to shop with us if any action occurs."

