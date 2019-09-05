Image copyright Supplied photo Image caption Graham said his daughter's trousers were just centimetres above her shoe

A father has said his daughter was left "angry and humiliated" after she was taken out of class because her trousers were "too short".

The year 11 pupil at George Spencer Academy, in Nottinghamshire, was excluded from class on Tuesday.

Her father Graham said being placed in another room with 15 other pupils had upset his daughter.

The school, in Stapleford, said it had changed its uniform policy and expected trousers to touch the top of shoes.

A spokeswoman said: "The academy has updated its uniform policy to bring it in line with other schools. We don't make exceptions for any pupils."

The girl's father said his daughter had worn the same trousers last year and believed the new policy was too harsh.

"They were a plain, simple pair of black Marks & Spencer school trousers," he told the BBC. "They weren't fashion. They weren't ankle grabbers.

"I think she had just slightly outgrown the trousers and they were just a little bit off the top of the shoe. That was enough for her to be singled out and put in isolation for the entirety of Tuesday."

Image copyright Google Image caption The George Spencer Academy said trousers had to touch the top of the shoe

He added: "I accept rules should be abided by, but the sanctions and punishment have to be appropriate.

"The blame shouldn't be on the child, it should be with the parents, so why punish the child?"

The academy said its new uniform policy states trousers should be a plain style and cover ankles and socks.

The spokeswoman said the school would be happy to discuss the matter further with the girl's father.

