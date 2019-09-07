Image copyright PA Image caption Vicky McClure joined the Alzheimer's Society fundraiser after presenting the documentary Our Dementia Choir earlier in the year

Line Of Duty star Vicky McClure was reunited with members of a dementia choir as part of an Alzheimer's fundraiser in Nottingham on Saturday.

The actress, who presented a documentary called Our Dementia Choir earlier this year, sang with members during an Alzheimer's Society walk.

The 36-year-old has personal experience of the illness, after losing her grandmother to dementia in 2015.

It was one of 38 "memory walks" which will take place across the UK.

Previously McClure has praised the benefits that singing brought to people living with dementia, but criticised a lack of funding.

"The funding is the hardest part, to have the choir running all the time, they're not cheap," she said.

During the documentary earlier this year, McClure talked about caring for her grandmother, Iris.

While caring for her, McClure noticed that music, in particular singing together, brought a smile to her face.

"When we sang we were all on the same page," she said.

There is growing evidence that music can play a part in helping people with dementia live happy and fulfilled lives after they are diagnosed.

During the documentary, McClure's 18-strong choir took part in a study run into how music and visual arts affect people with dementia.

The choir eventually performed in front of an audience of 1,000 people.

More memory walks will be taking place across September and October in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

