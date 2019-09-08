Image caption Nottinghamshire Police were called to the Co-op in Collingham after the botched ram-raid on Saturday evening

Thieves wearing balaclavas attacked security shutters and drove into a supermarket in an attempted ram-raid.

Nottinghamshire Police were called to the Collingham Co-op at 23:30 BST on Saturday.

Officers said the "offenders have been unsuccessful in stealing a cash machine", during the botched ram-raid which involved a 4x4 vehicle.

It comes after a 4x4 was also used in the attempted burglary of another Co-op in Derby on Friday.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

