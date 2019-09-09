Image copyright Welbeck Estate Image caption The tiara was made for Winifred, Duchess of Portland, to wear at King Edward VII's coronation

A reward of up to £100,000 has been offered for information on the theft of a diamond tiara from a country estate.

The Portland Tiara, from The Welbeck Estate in Workshop, Nottinghamshire, was taken along with a diamond brooch on 20 November 2018.

A police appeal featured on BBC One's Crimewatch Roadshow Live on Monday.

Six people - five men and one woman - have been arrested and released under investigation, Nottinghamshire Police said.

Speaking after the programme aired, Det Insp Gayle Hart said: "We're still pursuing a number of lines of enquiry but we believe there are people out there who may have crucial information that could help with our investigation."

Image copyright Welbeck Estate Image caption A diamond brooch was also stolen

The force wants to hear from anyone with information on a silver Audi S5 found burnt out in Cross Lane, Blidworth, about 30 minutes after the burglary.

A private appeal offering the reward is being administered by The Art Loss Register.

The arrested men - aged 47, 39, 38, 34 and 24 - and a 31-year-old woman were held on suspicion of conspiracy to burgle and released under investigation.

