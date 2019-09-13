Image copyright Google Image caption Neil Thomson died eight days after being stabbed in Causeway Mews

A man has been cleared of murdering his brother following an attack in a street in Nottingham.

Neil Thomson, 37, was stabbed on 5 November in Causeway Mews, The Meadows, and died eight days later.

Shaun Gary Thomson, 28, of Causeway Mews, was found not guilty of murder and manslaughter at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday.

Mr Thomson was also cleared of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

