Nottingham

Nottingham man cleared of murdering brother

  • 13 September 2019
Causeway Mews Image copyright Google
Image caption Neil Thomson died eight days after being stabbed in Causeway Mews

A man has been cleared of murdering his brother following an attack in a street in Nottingham.

Neil Thomson, 37, was stabbed on 5 November in Causeway Mews, The Meadows, and died eight days later.

Shaun Gary Thomson, 28, of Causeway Mews, was found not guilty of murder and manslaughter at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday.

Mr Thomson was also cleared of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites