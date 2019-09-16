Image caption Residents reported hearing alarms going off during the night

A cash machine has been stolen from a supermarket in Nottinghamshire after a vehicle was used to smash through a wall.

The Co-op branch on Main Street in Lowdham suffered significant damage in the raid, with bricks strewn across the pavement and the main window broken.

Residents reported hearing alarms at about 04:00 BST on Monday, and police have cordoned off the shop.

Earlier this month thieves failed in a similar raid in the county.

Image caption Bricks and other debris covered the pavement outside the shop following the raid

A spokesman for Co-op said it is assessing the damage caused to the store before it can reopen, and appealed for any witnesses to get in touch with Nottinghamshire Police.

