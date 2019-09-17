Image copyright Lamar Francois/Pictured by Lamar Image caption A man in his 20s was stabbed in Nottingham city centre

A man arrested after a fatal stabbing in Nottingham city centre has been released under investigation.

The man in his 20s was attacked at about 19:40 BST on Saturday in Union Road.

Nottinghamshire Police said a 43-year-old man was been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A force spokesman said it believes it was "an isolated incident which involved people who are known to each other".

Image caption A number of roads around Victoria Centre were shut as forensic officers investigated

Det Ch Insp Robert Routledge said patrols have been increased in the area, and the family of the victim - who has not yet been formally named by police - is being supported.

"We're following a number of lines of enquiry and we're still urging anyone with any information, who hasn't already come forward, to please get in touch with us," he said.

Image caption A man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender

