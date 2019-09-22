Image copyright Newark and Sherwood District Council Image caption The Robin Hood Hotel has lain derelict for 20 years

A revamp of a derelict Grade II-listed hotel which has been a "blight" on a town for two decades is set to begin.

The Robin Hood Hotel, in Newark on Trent, Nottinghamshire, closed in the late 1990s and has remained boarded up ever since.

The £6.6m project, due to create about 70 jobs, will see the building being "demolished by hand" to preserve the listed structures.

It will then be turned into a 66-bedroom Travelodge hotel in 2020.

The hotel was considered a "landmark" building in the town and for the past 20 years locals have called for the site to be developed.

Image copyright Newark and Sherwood District Council Image caption An artist's impression of the redeveloped site

David Lloyd, leader of Newark and Sherwood District Council, said: "We promised that we would work to bring an end to this blight on the town and work will start on [Monday].

"In little over a year's time the construction work should be completed and the new hotel and associated units will bring new jobs and business to the town and district, as well as helping to support and grow the visitor economy."

The council said there would be "short-term inconvenience to motorists" while the work is carried out.

