Image copyright Lamar Francois Image caption Lee Cooper was treated at the scene in Nottingham city centre

A teenager has been arrested after a man was stabbed to death in Nottingham city centre.

Lee Cooper, who was 28 years old, was attacked in Union Road at about 19:40 BST on Saturday 14 September.

Paying tribute to him, his family said he had been "taken too soon" and would be "greatly missed by everyone".

Nottinghamshire Police said a 19-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 75-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption The family of Lee Cooper said he would be "greatly missed"

A force spokesman said it was believed to be "an isolated incident which involved people who are known to each other".

Police said Mr Cooper was treated at the scene but pronounced dead a short time later.

A 43-year-old man, previously arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released under investigation.

