More than 700 children in care have been treated to a "fantastic" day at a theme park by a businessman.

Terry Galloway spent most of his childhood in care, where he was separated from his siblings, and lived in more than 100 different homes.

He now runs a Nottingham property business. Mr Galloway organised the trip to Alton Towers.

He said he hoped The Big Convoy would "show them there are people that care about them and they are not alone".

The day out to the Staffordshire theme park was for children in care, foster families and young care leavers from across the East Midlands.

Mr Galloway said: "The day was fantastic and the kids were so excited."

'Felt on my own'

Mr Galloway, managing director of a lettings agency, was reunited with his siblings when they were teenagers but his sister was killed by her boyfriend in 2008.

He said the idea for the day out originated from a childhood memory of being taken to Blackpool with other children in care.

In 2012, Mr Galloway organised a similar trip to Alton Towers for 350 children.

"When I left care, there was very little help available, I felt very much on my own and not prepared for life after care," he said.

"My mission now is to create a better pathway for children in care and care leavers so they have the support they need, akin to the support we would give our own children."

Image copyright Terry Galloway Image caption Volunteers made packed lunches for everyone going to Alton Towers with food donated by a local supermarket

Nottinghamshire County Council donated £500 towards the day out and opened its kitchens for volunteers to prepare packed lunches.

Councillor Philip Owen, chairman of the children and young people's committee, said Mr Galloway had done a "fantastic job" organising the trip.

