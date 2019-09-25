Image copyright Family handout Image caption Lee Cooper was attacked in Union Road, Nottingham, on 14 September

A man has been charged with the murder of a man who was found stabbed to death in a city centre.

Lee Cooper, 28, was attacked in Union Road, Nottingham, at about 19:40 BST on 14 September.

Ethan Austin, 19, of Mayo Road, Nottingham, has been charged with murder and for possession of an offensive weapon.

He is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court later.

Mr Cooper was treated at the scene but pronounced dead shortly after emergency services arrived.

Two other men, aged 43 and 75, who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released while inquiries continue.

