Image copyright Other Image caption Amber Peat "always had a sad face", according to a former class teacher

Evidence linked to the death of a 13-year-old girl who was found hanged is being reviewed, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has confirmed.

Amber Peat was found in a hedgerow in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, on 2 June 2015, three days after going missing.

A serious case review released in March found that although there were concerns for her "emotional well-being" her death could not have been predicted.

A CPS spokesman said evidence will be "reviewed in full".

They added: "A charging decision will be made in due course".

Image caption Amber was found hanged after going missing from her home in Mansfield

An inquest into Amber's death earlier this year recorded a narrative conclusion, with the court hearing said agencies had missed 11 opportunities that may have prevented her death.

Coroner Laurinda Bower said she had considered whether to return a conclusion of suicide but could not be sure Amber intended to die.

