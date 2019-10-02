Image copyright British Transport Police Image caption Police described Carl Shipman's behaviour as "sordid"

A cleaner who took hundreds of photos of men and children using a railway station toilet where he worked has been jailed.

Carl Shipman, 39, used his phone to target 140 victims at Nottingham station.

His offending came to light when a 15-year-old victim caught him sliding his phone under the cubicle.

Shipman was jailed for six months after admitting voyeurism and possessing indecent images of children.

Image caption Shipman was caught by two teenage victims in early 2018

British Transport Police (BTP) said Shipman, of Cawston Gardens, Nottingham, was spotted taking photos by two teenage victims early last year.

A 15-year-old spotted the iPhone camera in front-facing mode and kicked it away. He left the cubicle and saw Shipman running off.

Two months later, a 17-year-old boy noticed he was being photographed and waited outside the toilet to take his own picture of the offender, BTP added.

He showed it to station staff and Shipman was subsequently arrested at home.

'Simpsons sex picture'

Officers seized three mobile phones and a memory card containing 474 photos from 140 incidents.

BTP said a Category C child abuse image was found on the memory card, along with 31 "borderline" images that were not illegal but were "concerning".

These included a picture of family members from The Simpsons performing graphic sex acts on each other.

As well as being jailed during the Nottingham Crown Court hearing, Shipman was placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years and given a ten-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

This bans him from hanging a camera-enabled device in a public place or having unsupervised contact with boys under 16, without consent from a parent.

Interserve, which employed Shipman, said he had since been sacked.

