Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened in Heathfield Road, Old Basford

A woman has been charged after another woman was stabbed in the back and arm.

The 28-year-old victim was found in Heathfield Road, Old Basford, on Tuesday. It is thought she may also have been drugged, Nottingham Police said.

She remains in hospital with injuries which are not currently believed to be life-threatening, the force added.

A 48-year-old woman has been charged with wounding and is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court later.

