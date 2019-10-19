Image caption Pedestrians and cyclists can walk across a floating pontoon during the restoration work

Work is under way to repair a 250-year-old bridge which had hundreds of stones knocked into a lake when a car was deliberately driven into it.

In March 2018, hundreds of thousands of pounds of damage was caused to the Grade II listed bridge at Clumber Park.

It will be rebuilt using sections of the original stonework, recovered from the water, and additional stones.

The six-month restoration, which is costing half a million pounds, is expected to be completed by Easter.

Image copyright National Trust Image caption Police divers helped recover some of the stone and masonry

A burnt-out car was found on the bridge amid a trail of destruction which appeared to be "an act of intentional damage", the National Trust said at the time of the crash.

Torri Crapper, from Clumber Park Estate, said the bridge was being repaired using about two-thirds of new stone in addition to the original stonework.

Image copyright National Trust Image caption A burnt-out car was found on the Clumber Bridge following the crash

She added that in future, vehicles would be banned from using the bridge.

"We never want to be in this position again where we are faced with such a large bill," she said.

"Secondly, we have noticed without the vehicle traffic on the south side of the lake, habitats and species we haven't had before have started to return."

A floating pontoon has been installed on the surface of the lake to help stonemasons complete the work, while allowing the bridge to remain open to pedestrians and cyclists.

Nottinghamshire Police said the investigation into what happened had been closed.

Image copyright National Trust Image caption All the recovered stone was placed on pallets at the site

