Councillor Linda Woodings said Dexter Blackstock would not "engage" with the council

A former footballer has been fined £24,000 after inspectors found a number of his properties in disrepair.

Ex-Nottingham Forest striker Dexter Blackstock admitted 12 licensing offences at Nottingham Magistrates' Court.

Despite the properties earning more than £10,500 a month in rent, Nottingham City Council said some smoke alarms were not working.

The authority said it had to carry out emergency work.

Blackstock, 33, of Hall Lane, Papplewick, pleaded guilty to 12 counts of failing to license the properties and was ordered to pay £1,100 costs and a £170 victim surcharge on top of his fine.

Councillor Linda Woodings said: "Properties have to be licensed for a good reason - to provide higher standards, regular maintenance and, most importantly, to make sure that tenants across the city are safe and living in acceptable conditions.

"Mr Blackstock has continually placed his profits over ensuring that these homes were appropriately licensed."

She added taking action was a last resort when a landlord or agent refused to engage with the council.

"We want to work constructively with landlords to improve the standards of rented properties, but we make no apology for bringing people before the courts and we hope this sends out a strong message," she said.

The council said the cost to Blackstock for the licences over a five-year period would have been £12,180.

A 54-year-old man, from Nottingham, who managed the properties, also faces 10 licensing breach charges.

His case has been adjourned until 19 November.

