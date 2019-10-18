Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The company has previously said it brought in the changes because it needs to keep up with customers' demands to shop seven days a week

A planned strike by Wilko warehouse workers in a dispute about weekend rotas has been called off.

"Last-ditch" talks between the GMB Union and company management produced a new "improved" deal last week.

About 1,800 workers at the distribution centres in Worksop, Nottinghamshire, and Magor, Monmouthshire, were supposed to walk out on 21 and 22 October.

But 63% of members have voted to accept the new offer. A company spokeswoman said it is "delighted".

She added: "We've reached this positive outcome with the GMB through listening, talking and working things through collaboratively."

The dispute began when the retailer decided to introduce a new seven-day rota, which the union described as "brutal".

Both sides agree the new rota pattern worked out last week is better as it allows staff more time off.

Gary Carter, GMB national officer, said: "GMB would like to thank members and reps who have stood shoulder to shoulder and showed what we can achieve."

