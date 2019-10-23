Image copyright Family handout Image caption Lee Cooper was found injured in Nottingham's Union Road in September

A teenager has denied the murder of a man who was found stabbed in a city centre.

Lee Cooper, 28, was attacked in Union Road, Nottingham, at about 19:40 BST on 14 September.

Ethan Austin, 19, of Mayo Road in the city appeared via video link at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday where he pleaded not guilty to the murder charge.

He was remanded into custody and is due back in court in January.

