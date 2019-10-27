Image copyright Nottingham Forest Image caption The food would have been served to fans in the corporate boxes and the terraces

Nottingham Forest donated 3,000 food parcels to the homeless after a game was called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

The Saturday match against Reading FC had to be postponed because heavy rain had left the City Ground pitch unplayable.

Instead of letting the pies, pasties and sandwiches go to waste, the club decided to give it to Framework, a homeless charity based in Nottingham.

It is the second time it has happened.

Fans praised the move, with one saying: "I love what this club has become - it's every bit as important as what happens on the pitch as far as I'm concerned."

Another added: "Well done all at NFFC! A kind gesture that puts a bit of faith back into Human kindness."

Image copyright Nottingham Forest Image caption The parcels contained the food that had already been cooked

Image copyright Nottingham Forest Image caption More than 1,000 pies and pasties were handed over to a local charity for the homeless

