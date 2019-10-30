Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Tony Clough was found guilty of 15 offences, including rape and rape of a child

A man who sexually abused five boys, leaving them "scarred for life", was branded a "disgrace" by a judge who jailed him for 30 years.

Tony Clough, 65, raped and assaulted his victims, subjecting two to "a campaign of sexual abuse", Nottingham Crown Court heard.

Clough was found guilty of 15 offences in total, including rape, rape of a child and sexual assault of a child.

He must also serve eight years on extended licence once released.

Judge Stuart Rafferty QC, sentencing, said each of the boys had been "exposed" to their abuser "for far too long", with some victims going on to suffer problems with drug abuse.

'You are a disgrace'

"The reality is, I'm afraid, that every one of those victims will be scarred for life," he said.

"You are a disgrace.

"I hope that one day you will feel some shame for what you did."

The judge said Clough cannot seek freedom until he is 85. The Parole Board may then decide he must stay in prison until he is 95.

Jurors found Clough, of Sharratt Court, Mansfield, not guilty of a further count of the rape of a child under 13.

Det Con Paul Parish, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "The impact Clough's actions will have had on the survivors of his abuse is unimaginable."

