Image copyright Google Image caption The road was closed near the post office in Langton Road, Sutton-in-Ashfield

A man was left with serious injuries when he was stabbed in a street in Nottinghamshire.

The man was attacked in Langton Road, Sutton-in-Ashfield, at about 22:30 GMT on Friday.

Nottinghamshire Police said the attack was an "isolated incident" and no arrests had been made so far.

A cordon remains in place at the scene of the stabbing, with Langton Road closed at the junction with the post office.

