Image caption The scene outside Przym in Nottingham was described as "absolute carnage"

A man accused of stabbing five people outside a city centre nightclub said he waved a knife he found in the street to scare away men who were attacking him.

Judah Chilink said he was kicked, punched and stabbed after being hit to the ground outside Pryzm nightclub in Nottingham on 6 May.

He told a trial at Nottingham Crown Court he was "very drunk" and left "disorientated" after being attacked.

Mr Chilink denies five counts of wounding with intent.

The 19-year-old, of Ryehill Close in Nottingham, also denies one count of possessing a blade.

The court heard Mr Chilink was present at Pryzm in the early hours of Bank Holiday Monday, but the defendant said he had little recollection of what happened in the club.

He denied getting into an argument with a woman who claimed he pushed her and demanded an apology from her when she confronted him, and denied having a knife on him in the club.

After leaving Pryzm he said he was punched from behind by a man he did not know and hit the floor, then while he was on the ground he was attacked.

"I didn't know who was fighting who," he said.

"There was a lot of people fighting."

'Wanted it to stop'

Mr Chilink told the court he did not realise he had been stabbed at the time, and "curled up into a ball" to protect himself.

He said he first saw a knife being held by a "light-skinned male", and when he heard a knife drop to the floor he picked it up to try and ward off the man who had hit him.

"I didn't want him to attack me," he said. "I just wanted it to stop."

When shown CCTV footage of him with the knife in the street, Mr Chilink said he waved it at people to "make them back away".

Under cross-examination he said he denied having a knife to police and in his original defence statement because he was "scared of getting into serious trouble".

He said he was "ushered" away from the scene but a group of men "kept coming and coming" after him.

He denied stabbing the five victims, saying he did not see how they were attacked.

The trial continues.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.