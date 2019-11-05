Image caption The internal workings of the cash machine were ripped out following the blast

A cash machine has been blown up, leaving money strewn across a road.

The machine outside the Premier store in Kimberley, Nottinghamshire, was attacked at 03:30 GMT, with several people reporting a loud explosion.

One person saw a man ripping out the internal workings of the machine before stuffing cash into his hoodie and driving away.

The witness, who was woken by the blast, said: "There was cash everywhere."

"Myself and my partner were woken up at 3:30 by a loud explosion," he said.

"We got out of bed and saw a male in his late 20s or early 30s dragging wreckage from the cash point to get to the cash."

The resident, who asked not to be named, said the man "stuffed around half of the cash into his hoodie" and quickly drove off when he noticed people were watching.

Nottinghamshire Police remained at the scene on Eastwood Road on Tuesday morning, gathering evidence and beginning the clean up.

Detectives have asked anyone with information to get in touch.

