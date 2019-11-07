Image caption Police said the attack as an "isolated incident" but have renewed an appeal for witnesses

Two men have been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing in Nottinghamshire.

Ross Ball, 42, was attacked in Langton Road, Sutton-in-Ashfield, on 1 November and later pronounced dead in hospital.

Connor Sharman, 21, of no fixed address, has been charged with murder while another man, aged 35, has been charged with assisting an offender.

Four other men, two aged 24 and two aged 20, remain in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 42-year-old man has been released under investigation while a 31-year-old man has been released on police bail.

Police have described the attack as an "isolated incident" but have renewed an appeal for witnesses to come forward.

