Image copyright Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Boats have been used in Worksop town centre to help evacuate flooded premises

Dozens of people have been evacuated from their homes in Nottinghamshire following flooding and a landslide.

In Worksop, residents from 25 homes were told to leave after parts of the town centre flooded.

And 35 homes were evacuated from Berry Hill Quarry, Mansfield, after part of the cliff behind it gave way, burying gardens in mud.

No injuries have been reported and the district council have offered residents emergency accommodation.

Firefighters had to use a boat to rescue "a large number of people" in Worksop, they said.

It was originally reported by police that 300 people were evacuated, but Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service later clarified that it was only 25, with 65 others offered the chance to move. "Hundreds" were contacted to check they were safe, the fire service said.

On Facebook, Bassetlaw District Council said an emergency rest centre had been set up at the town's Leisure Centre to help those affected.

Image caption Parts of the cliff face have collapsed into gardens in Mansfield

At the Mansfield mudslide, resident Natalie Palmer said: "Me and my daughter were in the living room when we heard a really loud noise and looked out of the window.

"We realised the cliff was coming down and for a moment it looked like it was all going to come down. We were really worried."

The district council said it had offered emergency accommodation to those affected.

Image caption Emergency accommodation has been offered to those affected in Worksop

The region has seen persistent rainfall for days.

A number of roads are closed, including the A1 northbound between Newark and Worksop and between Blyth and Doncaster, the A617 in both directions between Chesterfield and the M1, the A6 near Rowsley and Matlock Bath, and the A61 in Chesterfield.

In Derbyshire, the River Derwent at Chatsworth has reached its highest recorded level and council workers have been putting up sandbags around Matlock and Matlock Bath, where the river is "dangerously high".

