Image caption Police have cordoned off the property while they investigate

Two people have been found dead in a house in Nottinghamshire.

The 57-year-old man and 39-year-old woman, who were known to each other, were found in Porchester Road in Bingham at 15:40 GMT on Wednesday.

Post-mortem examinations are due to take place later to establish a cause of death.

Nottinghamshire Police said it was not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths, which it described as an "isolated incident".

Det Ch Insp Rob Routledge said: "We are aware that Bingham is a small community and this incident will have an impact on its residents."

