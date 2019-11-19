Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ex-Nottingham Forest striker Dexter Blackstock owned the properties and previously admitted 12 licensing offences

A property manager for a former footballer has been fined after inspectors found a number of his properties in disrepair.

Paul James, 54, of Morley Avenue, Nottingham, admitted 10 licensing offences.

Ex-Nottingham Forest striker Dexter Blackstock owned the properties and admitted 12 licensing offences before being fined £24,000 last month.

James, who did not attend Nottingham Magistrates' Court, was fined £7,500.

The court heard he had "significant experience" as a property manager.

Some of the properties managed by James had been reported to Nottingham City Council by tenants concerned about the conditions the houses were kept in.

Image caption Paul James was described as a property manager with "significant experience" during the hearing at Nottingham Magistrates' Court

Inspectors found a number of the properties in a state of disrepair, with some smoke alarms found not to be working.

Connie Green, representing the city council, said "a great deal of advance warning was given" to get the properties registered.

As well as the fine, James was ordered to pay £1,100 costs and a £170 victim surcharge.

Deputy District Judge Price said James "should have known better", adding: "It appears he had bitten off more than he could chew."

