Image caption Police cordoned off the property while they investigated

Two people who were found dead in a house in Nottinghamshire have been named.

Kulvinder Singh, 57, and Mandeep Singh, 39, who were known to each other, were found in Porchester Road in Bingham at 15:40 GMT on 13 November.

The force said it was not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths and they are continuing to investigate what happened.

The cause of their deaths has not been revealed.

Det Ch Insp Rob Routledge said: "We are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths and a file is now being prepared for the coroner."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.