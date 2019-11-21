Image copyright Reuters Image caption The threat was reported to police on Tuesday

A man has been charged with making a threat against Jeremy Corbyn.

Samuel Naylor, 37, from Eastwood, Nottinghamshire, was arrested after police were made aware of a "malicious communication" on Tuesday.

Police said he was charged with "sending a letter, communication or article conveying a threatening message regarding the Labour leader".

Mr Naylor is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on 3 January.

