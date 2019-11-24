Image copyright Google

A crossbow may have been used to break the window of a taxi after a street fight in Nottingham, police have said.

Two groups reportedly clashed outside the Alea Casino on Upper Parliament Street at about 01:50 GMT.

A taxi which left the scene was then apparently stopped by a white BMW and the crossbow "possibly" used to damage the vehicle.

Officers said they needed more information on the incidents, including injuries to one of those involved.

Police confirmed a crossbow was recovered from the scene.

