Image copyright RSPCA Image caption Benny was found in a Nottingham street by a member of the public

A kitten has been found with injuries the RSPCA suspects were caused by sexual abuse.

Benny, aged between eight and 10 weeks old, was found in Nottingham on Sunday afternoon and taken to an emergency vets.

The animal had suffered "severe damage" which suggested someone had sexually abused it, the RSPCA said.

The full extent of its injuries are being assessed, it added.

RSPCA animal collection officer Hayley Day, who named the kitten, said: "It is so upsetting to think of the pain and suffering he has been through as he is such a lovely and friendly chap. He just wants to cuddle."

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The full extent of the animal's injuries are being assessed

She said the animal was not microchipped and has appealed for its owner, or anyone with information, to get in touch.

Ben Berlyne, the vet who is looking after Benny, said the kitten had been through a "horrific ordeal".

"It is sickening to think what he has endured," said.

"I am treating him with painkillers and am trying to assess the extent of the injuries. But he still has a long way to go."

