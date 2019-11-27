Image caption Police were called to Martin's Newsagents in Keyworth in the early hours of Wednesday

A stolen forklift has been used to tear a cash machine out of a shop.

Officers were called to Martin's Newsagents in Keyworth, Nottinghamshire, in the early hours of Wednesday and found the cash machine had been taken.

The forklift, taken from a nearby farm, was abandoned at the scene and police confirmed major damage had been done to the structure to the building.

The shop's CCTV system has also been wrecked.

Officers have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

Image caption The shop's CCTV system has also been badly damaged

Image copyright Spotted Keyworth Image caption The forklift was taken from a nearby farm, police said

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.