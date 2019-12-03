Image caption Police were called to Cineworld at 20:15 GMT on Sunday

Two people who were arrested over a stabbing at a cinema have been released on bail.

A 20-year-old man was taken to hospital from Cineworld in Nottingham after a fight at 20:15 GMT on Sunday.

Nottinghamshire Police said the man sustained injuries that were not life-threatening and has since been discharged.

A 16-year-old boy and 23-year-old man had been held on suspicion of the possession of a bladed article.

The teenager had also been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

Both have now been bailed pending further inquiries.

The cinema had been showing the film Blue Story around the time the stabbing was reported, but the incident has not been linked to the showing.

Some screenings of the Rapman-directed movie were temporarily pulled from the Nottingham cinema on Monday, but the 20:45 showing went ahead as planned.

Image caption A police car was still at the scene on Monday morning

A Cineworld spokesman said they were "required by Nottinghamshire Police to close screens 9 to 14 during their investigation".

"However, this investigation did not affect our ability to operate and customers can still purchase tickets for showings of Blue Story throughout the week.

"We currently have no plans to cancel any of these screenings," the spokesman added.

Nottinghamshire Police described the fight as an "isolated incident" and are continuing their appeal for witnesses.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.