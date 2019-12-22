Image copyright Lesley Harper Image caption The calendar is helping to raise money for a local scout group

A cat whose popularity with locals saw him crowned "king" of his village is featuring in his own charity calendar.

Ginger feline Wilbur - widely known as the "King of Ruddington" - is known to saunter around the Nottinghamshire village, calling at shops and pubs.

Earlier this year, residents came together to hold a village-wide party to celebrate his 10th birthday.

The Wilbur calendar is being sold at a building society in the village to raise money for a new scout hut roof.

Wilbur's original owner said he "packed his bags and left home" about five years ago when she bought a pair of rescue kittens.

He now calls in for meals at several places round the village including the pubs, a florist and the building society.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption "King of Ruddington" cat "shuns" 10th birthday party

The calendar was organised by staff at the Nottingham Building Society after scouts asked businesses in the area to help with their fundraising push.

They are being sold for a suggested donation of £4.

Assistant branch manager Lesley Harper said: "Wilbur is such a popular character and so well-loved in Ruddington we thought the calendar would be a great idea.

"It's great that he's helping to raise money for such a worthwhile cause too."

Ms Harper said the calendar had proved popular with residents who did not use social media but were keen to see more photos of Wilbur.

The 1st Ruddington Scouts have been fundraising for a new roof for more than a year as their current roof is leaking.

Image copyright Lesley Harper Image caption The calendar is being sold at a building society in the village

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.