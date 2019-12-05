Image copyright Google Image caption The attempted burglary happened at Trinity Goldsmiths in Forman Street

Thieves burrowed a hole through two brick walls in a bid to burgle a city jewellers.

The attempted burglary took place at Trinity Goldsmiths, in Forman Street, Nottingham, between Wednesday evening and the early hours of Thursday.

The suspects broke into the property and then removed brickwork, creating a hole to crawl through, detectives said.

They fled empty handed after a "smoke cloak device" was activated inside.

