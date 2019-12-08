Image copyright Google Image caption A man and a woman were injured in the stabbing in the Radford area of Nottingham

A 51-year-old man has been arrested after two people were stabbed with a broken glass bottle.

It happened at a flat in Peveril Street, in the Radford area of Nottingham, just before 21:00 GMT on Saturday.

Police have said a man and a woman received injuries but they were not believed to be life-threatening.

The Nottinghamshire force said it did not believe there was any risk to the wider public.

The man in custody has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

