A charity shop will be shut until at least the new year after a car crashed into the building, leaving a huge hole and making it structurally unsafe.

It happened on Saturday at the RSPCA Nottinghamshire East branch in Newark.

Tracy Evans, of the charity, said it would cost thousands of pounds in lost trade and was "heartbreaking"..

Nottinghamshire Police said they were trying to trace the BMW driver, who fled the scene of the crash in Albert Street.

Ms Evans said staff were not allowed inside the shop or office, where they work to support to low income pet owners and help to rescue and re-home animals in need.

"This is our busiest time of year and we've come to a complete halt. It's such a shame," she said.

"The building has been condemned so we can't even get back into the office. I expect we'll be closed until the new year and it's going to cost us thousands of pounds in lost trade."

