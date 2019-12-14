Image copyright Nottingham City Homes Image caption Peter Hoad-Owen (right) said the work was a 'brilliant Christmas present'

A man whose sun allergy left him feeling like a vampire says new window fittings mean he can finally open his curtains without wearing a mask and coat.

Peter Hoad-Owen, from Nottingham, has solar urticaria and exposure to ultraviolet (UV) light causes painful red marks and hives on his skin.

His housing association arranged for film that blocks almost all UV light to be fitted to the windows of his home.

He said it was "absolutely amazing".

"Life has been awful... you see these films about vampires and I know what it feels like," he added.

Mr Hoad-Owen said he has had to keep his skin covered indoors for four years.

"It's got me down a lot - I've been really depressed," he said.

'Really chuffed'

"My youngest is nine and he's never known me as a normal dad, playing football and things.

"I couldn't even stand and watch my son playing in the garden. I'm going to be able to do that now.

I can't thank people enough. I'm really chuffed."

He added: "It's such a simple thing to look out of the window but it's brilliant to be able to do it."

Sam Whitworth, from Nottingham City Homes, heard Mr Hoad-Owen talking about his condition on BBC Radio Nottingham.

She said: "We were discussing it in the office and my colleague said 'I know someone who fits that film'.

"Just a couple of weeks later they agreed to do it for free, it's fantastic."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.