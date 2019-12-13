Image copyright Google Image caption Police said an employee at the Mour Hotel became suspicious after a man checked in with a girl

Police have praised a hotel worker after officers arrested a man on suspicion of child abduction and rape.

Nottinghamshire Police said the staff member at the Mour Hotel in Annesley became suspicious after a man checked in with a girl in the early hours of Friday.

He reported concerns for her welfare and police arrested a 52-year-old man.

The force praised the hotel for the action, and bosses said they were "proud" of their staff.

Det Ch Insp Pete Quinn said: "We'd like to thank the hotel for quickly alerting us which resulted in our officers being able to swiftly arrest a suspect and safeguard a vulnerable child.

"I would like to praise the caller for contacting police. He noticed something which didn't seem right with him and he made the right decision by reporting his concerns."

Hotel manager Lucy Ward added: "We're very proud of our staff for spotting this. They're trained to keep an eye on vulnerable children and adults who may be coming into the hotel."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.