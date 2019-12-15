'It's behind you': Nottingham pantomime photos over 100 years
With "it's behind you" chiming through theatres across the country as pantomime season gets into full swing, BBC News takes a look at the photograph archive of Nottingham's Theatre Royal.
The theatre opened in September 1865 with the first pantomime The House that Jack Built taking to the stage that winter.
The Red Riding Hood production in 1950 marked one of the early professional stage appearances of 15-year-old Julie Andrews, in the title role. She can be seen downstage stage left.
Red Riding Hood also starred comedian Tony Hancock.
Other big names to have performed in pantomimes there over the years including George Formby, Mike and Bernie Winters, Keith Harris, Little and Large, and Frank Bruno.
More recently David Hasselhoff, Christopher Biggins, The Chuckle Brothers, Sherrie Hewson and Les Dennis have starred in pantomimes at the Theatre Royal.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.