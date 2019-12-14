Image copyright Google Image caption Two groups clashed near the Alea Casino in Upper Parliament Street on 24 November

A 32-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a street fight in Nottingham.

Two groups clashed near the Alea Casino in Upper Parliament Street in the early hours of 24 November.

Thomas King has been charged with six other offences including possession of an offensive weapon and possession of an imitation firearm.

He has appeared at Nottingham Magistrates' Court and has been remanded into custody.

Mr King, of Alford Close, Beeston, was also charged with dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, criminal damage and driving without insurance.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.