Image copyright Microlise Image caption Staff at Microlise get a new present at the start of each shift

A technology firm has been getting its 400-strong workforce in the festive spirit by handing out free gifts every day in the run-up to Christmas.

Staff at Microlise, in Nottinghamshire, have found yuletide treats waiting on their desk at the start of each shift since the start of December.

The surprise gifts include chocolate, biscuits, mince pies and sweets.

The company said the tradition, which has been in place for 10 years, was a way of saying thank you to its workers.

Staff member Sam Watson, who has worked there for nine years, said the gesture made going to work "a little more exciting".

She said: "It's definitely a highlight. It's quite nice to feel appreciated."

Image copyright Microlise Image caption Some staff like to collect their daily gifts in a bag and take them home together

"Everyone looks forward to it," said marketing manager Jonathan Dolby.

"It's just a nice way for the company to say thank you to everyone for their hard work over the year."

The task of buying the advent presents is down to one creative member of his team.

Image copyright Microlise Image caption Any spare or unwanted gifts are donated to a local food bank

Mr Dolby said: "It's a bit of a challenge. The staff try to pick items that are traditional for Christmas and things that people will enjoy, and this year the feedback has been very positive."

He said any excess items or gifts people do not want were donated to a local food bank.

