Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Surprise Christmas bagpipe rendition for terminally Nottingham ill man

A bagpiper has surprised a terminally ill man outside his home on Christmas Eve.

Tony Occleshaw, who worked for Nottinghamshire Police, is having end-of-life care at home for cancer.

He wanted to see the Edinburgh Military Tattoo in August but was too ill so his daughter organised for a piper, who plays for the same force to perform.

Mr Occleshaw, from Arnold, said he and his wife were "both in tears" during the performance.

He said: "I absolutely love pipers. I heard something and opened the front door- it was a real surprise."

Mr Occleshaw said about 30 people came out to watch.

"It was really wonderful. The best surprise I have ever had."

Image copyright Hugh Mcdonald Image caption Tony Occleshaw has been in a lot of pain over the last few months after developing another tumour

Sally Bates said her dad was diagnosed with bladder cancer about a week after her wedding in August 2018, and a couple of months later was told he only had a year to live.

Mrs Bates said: "It was a huge shock to my dad. He had just turned 63 and was looking forward to retiring."

He has since developed another tumour, she said.

"He was discharged from hospital about one month ago to have end-of-life care at home."

Image copyright Sally Bates Image caption Mr Occleshaw worked as a station assistant for Nottinghamshire Police for 20 years

Mrs Bates put out an appeal on Facebook looking for a bagpiper to play for her dad and a man got in touch saying his 14-year-old son would be happy to do it.

"It was an absolute miracle," she said.

