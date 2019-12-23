Image copyright Google Image caption Low Wood Road in Bulwell is a route from the M1 to the north of Nottingham

A 10-year-old girl has been badly injured in a crash involving an ambulance.

She was injured in Low Wood Road, Bulwell, in Nottingham at about 18:30 GMT on Sunday.

Police said the full extent of the girl's injuries was still being assessed and officers urged witnesses to come forward.

The road was closed overnight while detectives investigated but it reopened in the early hours.

No further details of the crash have been released.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.