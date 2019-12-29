Nottingham Five Guys closed after part of ceiling collapses
- 29 December 2019
A city centre Five Guys restaurant has had to close because part of its ceiling fell in.
Debris could be seen on the floor inside the fast-food chain's branch in Long Row, near Nottingham's Market Square, on Sunday morning.
The shop's manager confirmed to the BBC they had to close because of the damage.
But they could not say when it would be fixed or when the restaurant would be open again.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.