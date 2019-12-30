Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Old Park Close, Bilborough, on Sunday afternoon

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to kidnap a 15-year-old boy.

Nottinghamshire Police said officers were called to Old Park Close, Bilborough, at 15:45 GMT on Sunday following reports the alleged victim had been threatened with a gun.

The force said it was trying to establish the circumstances surrounding the reports.

The three suspects, aged 19, 20 and 24, remain in police custody.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

