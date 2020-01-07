Image copyright Google Image caption Nottinghamshire Police were called to Epperstone Court just before 14:30 on Sunday following the discovery of a body

Two men have been charged with murder following the discovery of a man's body.

The body was found at a property on Epperstone Court in West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Charles Fraser, 57, of Epperstone Court and Malcolm Jeffs, 54, of no fixed address are due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Nottinghamshire Police said a third person was also arrested.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk